Jigawa council commences repair of schools damaged by windstorm

The Buji Local Government Council in Jigawa has declared a state of emergency on education, awarding massive repairs and renovation of primary and junior secondary schools building destroyed by windstorm as part of efforts to achieve universal basic education and build a literate generation of future leaders.

Council Chairman, Hon. (Arch.) Najibullah Falalu, disclosed this in an interview with Online Tribune, noting that the measure was necessary to address the challenges of dilapidated school structures, especially those destroyed by windstorms during the rainy season.

According to him, the council has embarked on massive repairs and renovation of primary and junior secondary school buildings affected by the storms in order to provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

Falalu explained that the intervention aligns with Governor Malam Umar Namadi’s 12-point agenda, of which universal basic education is a major component.

“As earlier promised and directed, the emergency intervention and renovation of dilapidated and inhabitable classrooms in primary schools have commenced,” he stated.

The chairman added that the Special Adviser on Works and Special Projects has been assigned to oversee the exercise, beginning with five schools identified for urgent attention.

The schools include Madabe, Gwangwan, Dambazau, Alhajeri, and Bulangori primary schools, where he said pupils urgently require shelter and improved facilities as they resume for the new academic session.

Falalu assured that under the intervention, all affected schools would be rehabilitated and provided with essential teaching and learning facilities.

He further disclosed that the sum of ₦4,753,832.97 has so far been released to contractors handling the first phase of the projects.