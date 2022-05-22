FG to release six regulations on midstream, downstream operations

The Federal Government (FG), at the weekend, said its drafting 6 regulations on midstream and downstream operations to bring clarity, improve business processes and ease of doing business in the oil and gas sector.

The Chief Executive, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, made the disclosure in a meeting with members of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) in Abuja.

According to him, the regulations are; Gas Pricing, Environmental Management Plan, Environmental Remediation Fund, Decommissioning and Abandonment, Gas Infrastructure Fund and Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff.

He explained that a Working Team chaired by Mr Ogbugo K. Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage & Retailing Infrastructure (DSSRI) was set up to review the draft regulations, engage and consult stakeholders for smooth implementation when released.

Ahmed further stated that “One of our key concerns is boosting local refining. Dangote and BUA refineries are coming on board; however, we want to see more companies investing in refineries so we can stop the importation of refined petroleum products, save our foreign earnings, create jobs and add value to the economy.’’

However, he commended the gradual growth of indigenous players in local exploration and production of petroleum products.





Earlier, the IPPG Chairman, Mr Abdulrazaq Isa, said the IPPG was an association of 25 indigenous Exploration and Production (E&P) companies with the vision to promote the continued development of the Nigerian Petroleum Industry for the benefit of industry stakeholders and the nation.

Isa noted that timely communication with industry players was important at a time where the Authority is going through a transition period.

IPPG called on the NMDPRA to, as a matter of urgency, enact regulations on tariffs, domestic gas and clear license issuance modalities amongst others.

