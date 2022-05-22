Abiodun appoints Fatungase as new CMD of OOUTH

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Dr (Mrs) Oluwabunmi Motunrayo Fatungase, as the substantive Chief Medical Director of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Prior to her appointment at the weekend, Dr Fatungase has been operating in acting capacity as the CMD of the tertiary health institution, since April 2021.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, the new head of the OOUTH, Sagamu, is an alumnus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and has been a medical practitioner for over 24 years.

“A Consultant Anaesthetist (with special interest in Regional Techniques and Paediatric Anaesthesia), Dr Fatungase, who was a former Head of Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive care at the teaching hospital and the Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences, Ikenne, was the substantive Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital from Jan 2019 to 2022.

“The CMD is also a Fellow of both National Postgraduate Medical College and West African College of Surgeons ( Faculty of Anaesthesia).

“She is equally the past president, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter.





“Dr Fatungase is happily married with children,” the statement concluded.

