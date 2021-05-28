FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway project in July ― Amaechi

The Federal government has said on Friday that it is set to start the construction of the Kaduna-Kano rail line in July 2021.

Speaking on Friday in Kano, the Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi said that as the ministry was rounding up the Lagos-Ibadan rail project billed to be commissioned in June, the ministry is set to commence work to link Kano-Kaduna with rail.

Amaechi who led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation to pay a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor explained that the project was important because of the economic viability of the state.

He said the rail line and the Inland Dry Port would boost the business activities of the state and encourage import and export.

“We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July, we would start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail and whenever we link the Kano rail to Kaduna and link Ibadan to Abuja, then we have solved the problem of cargoes.

“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano as you know, we are also linking Kano-Maradi, so Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano, it will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano.

“Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring Maritime into Kano, it is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located at Kano because of the economic importance.”

According to a statement by the Minister’s media unit, Amaechi further stated that ” We believe that the government has the capacity to protect those projects and respond to the needs of the users.”

On his part, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said that he was very delighted that the Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers Council was located in the State because of the commercial nature of the State.

He said that based on the population of the State, the volume of import and export was very high noting that Kano has the highest vote during elections and the highest seat at the National Assembly, hence he would make the Dala Inland Dry Port wet in terms of performance.

He expressed hope that with the international airport in Kano and the businesses happening with other neighboring countries, the Dry Port and the Rail line will boost the economy of the State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway project in July ; FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway project in July ; FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway project in July ; FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway project in July.