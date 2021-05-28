About 42 people feared killed, several abducted in Benue councils

About 42 people were reportedly killed in separate attacks in two local government areas of Benue State in the past two days.

The affected local governments, according to locals are; Katsina-Ala and Gwer West.

Natives from Shikaan, Mbagena and Kpav in Shitile, the affected communities in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state said that the attackers suspected to be herdsmen invaded their communities early hours of Thursday and killed the people.

The locals noted that by the time the dust settled, about 36 dead bodies were evacuated.

Meanwhile, a military source told our correspondent that 19 people were actually killed in Katsina-Ala local government, adding that the act was perpetrated by local bandits.

According to the military source, “It is true that 19 people were killed in some villages in Katsina-Ala local government yesterday (on Thursday) but it (killing) was carried out by the local bandits in the area.

Also in Gwer West local government area of the state, six people were reportedly killed and some people were kidnapped along Naka/ Makurdi road on Friday.

Confirming this, the chairperson, Mrs Grace Igbabon said some suspected herdsmen attacked a community close to Makurdi and killed five people while some people were also abducted

Igbabon said, “some suspected herdsmen invaded Tinader on the way to Makurdi and attacked villagers and travellers.

“We were holding a stakeholders meeting yesterday between 4 and 5 pm when people from Tinader village called me that there was an attack on their village, they said five people were killed.

“I later gathered that the suspected herdsmen waylaid passengers on the Naka/Makurdi highway and kidnapped some people, including a woman and her child,” adding, “up till now, their whereabouts are unknown.”

The chairman further said that there was also an exchange of fire between some herdsmen and villagers at a village Friday morning.

“Even this morning (Friday) at Mbakpa village there was an exchange of fire between herdsmen and the villagers, one person was reportedly killed,” Gwer West Chairman said.

Mrs Igbabon said she had reported the incident to security operatives in the state.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the attack on Gwer West and said that five people were killed while she said she was yet to get a report of the incident in Katsina-Ala local government.

