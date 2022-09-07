Ondo govt denies recruitment of health workers

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday refuted a report that it had commenced recruitment of health workers into the Hospital Management Board, warning applicants to be weary of fraudsters.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who described the report as untrue and capable of misleading members of the public.

Ademola-Olateju said in the statement that “The attention of Ondo State government has been drawn to the activities of certain unscrupulous people who gave out false information, that Ondo State Government is recruiting some categories of health workers into the Hospital Management Board, with the clear intention of defrauding applicants.

“This disclaimer has become necessary as the government got wind that some applicants have been deceived to pay into a certain bank account.

“The State Government hereby urge the public to disregard such malicious and false information.

“It should be noted that the Ondo State government through the Civil Service Commission always inform the general public when conducting recruitment exercise in the state.

“The government does not conduct undercover recruitment nor recruitment through a third party.

“The government is therefore taking steps to ensure that those who have been extorted get refunded in due course while working to fish out the syndicates behind the scam.”

