Nigeria and Cuba have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further enhance collaboration in the field of Innovation, Science and Technology between the two countries.

The Nigeria’s delegation to the G77+China Summit led by Vice President Kashim Shettima signed on behalf of the country.

A statement issued on Saturday by Olusola Abiola, Director Information Office of the Vice President, said the signing ceremony which took place Saturday on the sidelines of the G77+China Summit at Hotel Palco La Habana, is the high point of Nigeria’s participation at the summit.

The Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology, Uche G. Nnaji signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the statement, after the signing of the MOU, the Minister praised President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership which resulted in the signing of the agreement.

He assured that Nigeria would maximise the opportunities provided by the bilateral agreement, emphasising that the implementation of the agreement will commence in earnest.

Nnaji expressed his determination to put in place the appropriate mechanism to work out the modalities for programme of action.

The Vice President averred that Nigeria places high premium on South-South cooperation as a platform for promoting sustainable development of the global South.

The bilateral agreement would focus on R&D as well as human resource development would further deepen partnership between the two countries.

The areas of cooperation covered by the bilateral agreement include biotechnology; scientific Investigation and innovation; technological development; human resources development; specialist Exchange in the area of Science and Technology; technologies transfer for development areas.

The statement recalled that before the commencement of the Summit, the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima had told Cuba’s Vice President during his visit to him, that Nigeria would use the opportunity offered by the Summit to sign very important MOU with Cuba for agricultural, scientific and technological development.





