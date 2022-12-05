FG tasks State on effective implementation of Discrimination against PWDs (Prohibition) act

Federal Government on Monday tasked subnational governments on the need to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq gave the assurance in Abuja during a press conference to commemorate the 2022 International Day of PWDs, with the theme: ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible world’, harped on the need to intensify accessibility, advocacy and sensitization programmes.

The Minister who expressed delight over the steps taken by some states toward the domestication of the Act, including Abia, Edo and Kano, pledged the present administration’s resolve towards the realization of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and provision of essential needs for all her citizens, including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) for national development.

According to her, the 2022 commemoration globally is “being centred on the overarching theme of innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, in line with the theme of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, featuring three interactive dialogues on the following thematic topics: Innovation for disability-inclusive development in employment (SDG); Innovation for disability-inclusive development in reducing inequality (SDG10), and Innovation for disability-inclusive development; sport as an example case.

“In committing to the realization of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the Federal Government remains committed to doing her best to cater for the needs of all her citizens, Persons with Disabilities inclusive, for National Development; where no one is left behind. In recent years, disability issues are now placed on the front burner of national developments.

“It is pertinent to note that following Mr. President’s assent to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, a lot has changed regarding issues of disability in the country. These have helped in no small measure in promoting the participation of Persons with Disabilities in all aspects of life and their aspiring to leadership and decision-making positions.

“It is worthy of note equally that a lot of States have equally followed suit to domesticate the Act into laws in their various states. Recently, Abia, Edo and Kano States passed their own laws. However, a lot still needs to be done towards the effective implementation of the provisions of the Act, especially in the areas of accessibility, advocacy and sensitization, among others.

“In the years under review, below are some of the key achievements in relation to issues affecting Persons with Disabilities: Review and formulation of policies and guidelines; Advocacy and sensitization to the public on the rights of PWDs; Management of the Nigeria Farmcraft Center for the Blind in Lagos, where 57 trainees graduated from in 2020/2021 Session and currently, 47 of them are about rounding-off for 2021/2022 Session; Management of the Braille Presses/Libraries Centers in each of the six geopolitical zones; Marking of International Days; Capacity building of Persons with Disabilities on income generating activities, with grants of N100,000 each; Capacity building for 48 identified Local Producers of Assistive Devices for PWDs, with a grant of N200,000 each; Training of 33 Visually impaired on activities of independent living; Skills training of 19 women and girls with disabilities and caregivers of children with disabilities on Catering/Event Management and Make-up/Cosmetology, with grants of N100,000 each as start-up.

According to her, through the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, a lot of Persons with Disabilities have been employed as staff.

Following the directives of Mr. President, many Persons with Disabilities have been included in the new Unified National Social Register (UNSR) of vulnerable beneficiaries of the current National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP); Development, presentation and dissemination of the National Roadmap on Local Production of Standardized Assistive Devices for Person with Disabilities in Nigeria 2021-2025.

She also reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to be disability sensitive in supporting and providing a conducive environment towards promoting the participation of Persons with Disabilities and their leadership for the realization of their potential, to enable them to live a fulfilled life and make a meaningful contribution to societal growth and development.

On his part, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo who was represented by Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Ali Grema applauded Mr. President for signing into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2019, after almost 18 years of a long struggle.

According to him, the Act “provides for the full integration of Persons with Disabilities into the society and creation of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities that will be vested with the responsibilities for the education, health, social, economic and civil rights of PWDs.

“These will help in no small measure in promoting the participation of Persons with Disabilities in all aspects of life and their aspiring to leadership and decision-making positions.





“The Ministry has been doing its best to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the Act. Some success stories abound and laudable achievements recorded through the activities of both the Ministry and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities. We are aware that we are not there yet, but we are not where we were decades ago, on disability-related issues.”

