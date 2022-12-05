Alleged $1.3m fraud: EFCC launches manhunt for Kano APC senatorial candidate

THE Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a manhunt for the Kano central senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdusalam Abdulkarim Zaura, a.k.a AA Zaura, over an allegation of $1.3 million fraud charges preffered against him.

This is just as the trial judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa, adjourned the matter to January 30, 2023 because he (the judge) was in Lagos to attend a conference.

While speaking with pressmen on Monday at the Federal High Court Kano, EFCC’s counsel, Barrister Ahmed Arogha, said as at now, “the anti-graft agency is looking for Alhaji Zaura, the APC senatorial candidate for Kano central district in connection to alleged crime committed.”

The EFCC’s counsel disclosed that “anytime and anywhere we see him, he would be arrested.”

It will be recalled that the EFCC had during the last court sitting, declared that Zaura was nowhere to be found while Justice Yunusa ruled that he (AA Zaura) must be produced in court by the EFCC on December 5, 2023.

However, the counsel to AA Zaura, Barrister Ibrahim Waru, said that “our case is still with the Supreme Court and the case is coming up on December 11, 2023.”

It will be recalled that Barrister Waru had earlier stated that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case because his client had appealed the retrial judgement of a Federal Court of Appeal also sitting in Kano at the Supreme Court.

