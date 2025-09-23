FG revives cassava flour policy

Agriculture

The Federal Government has revived the cassava flour policy, which mandates the inclusion of 20 per cent cassava flour in all wheat-based products.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari disclosed this during a training of 50 bread bakers on cassava flour on Monday in Akure.

The event attended by stakeholders in the sector, has the theme: “Support to Cassava Processors and Master Bakers on Utilisation on High Quality Cassava Flour in Bread Production and other Confectionaries’’.

Kyari, who was represented by the Coordinator of the Ministry in Ondo State, Mr Akeem Ogundeko, said that the agricultural policy of Tinubu was poised to build agro-business ecosystem that would address the sector’s challenges.

He added that the policy in partnership with all stakeholders would achieve export substitution, jobs creation, economic diversification as well as food and nutrition security.

According to him, the promotion and adoption of 20 per cent cassava flour in bread and confectionery-making, will reduce wheat flower importation.

The minister explained that, for the Nigerian bakers to adopt the 20 per cent cassava inclusion there was need for more commitment from all stakeholders to achieve desired results.

“It is in this regard that the ministry has continued to advocate for more strategies and efforts, such as training of more bakers on the 20 per cent inclusion policy with a view to guarantee acceptability, market and sustainability across the nation.

“The impact is that subsequent demand for cassava flour will have a positive multiplier effect on cassava value chains and on the entire economy.

“The cassava value chain project has taken the initiative to organise this training which is practical and will encourage more adoption and utilisation of the high-quality cassava flour.

“The master bakers will be equipped with skills, which they will take down to other members to promote and increase efficiency in food processing activities, and increase in cassava root supply,” he said.

Earlier, the Ondo State Chairman of the Master Bakers Association of Nigeria (MBAN), Alhaji Jimoh Iyiola, applauded the Renewed Hope Initiative of Tinubu, for revamping the policy, which he said would improve the country’s foreign exchange.

Iyiola recalled that the policy was initially conceived by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration but was implemented by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He noted that the Federal Government could not continue with the policy due to inability to abide by the signed agreement with MBAN.

“Now that the government wants to revive this policy, all stakeholders must be involved, and our reached agreements must be carried out as expected.

“Let us avoid the reasons why the policy implementation failed in the past.

“I also want to say that there should be grants not loans given to bakers nationwide,” he said.

NAN reports that the cassava inclusion policy implemented in 2012 by the Jonathan’s administration increased the country’s local cassava production and made Nigeria became the largest producing nation of the crop.

NAN also reports that in reviving the policy by the present administration, the Senate in Nov. 2024 initiated a Bill in its support.

