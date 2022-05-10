FG restates commitment to civil service reforms

The Federal Government on Tuesday restated its unwavering to the ongoing reforms in the Federal Civil Service as well as addressing the succession crisis in the system.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, spoke in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of 118 officers who are the first batch of the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P) as part of the reforms in the Civil Service being carried out by the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He lamented that the bane of the public service in Nigeria was a succession crisis, saying he hoped that with the extensive training of meddling level officers of Grade Levels 10-14, this challenge would be addressed.

He said: “I enjoin you to play the critical role of mentors to your subordinates and solidly support your superiors in the interest of the people we serve. Let me underscore the importance of your role, individually and collectively, by reminding you of the axiom: “To whom much is given, much is expected”.

“Therefore, as you return to your respective MDAs, I urge you to make yourselves available for service and be good Ambassadors of LEAD-P and the Nigerian Public Service at large.

“It is my belief that, as products of LEAD-P, you should be able to demonstrate some leadership skills in the formulation and implementation of effective leadership strategies, develop the capabilities needed to increase your team’s productivity, identify and improve your leadership style, develop your communication skills, master the art of negotiation, influence and conflict management, and also, be more confident as leaders to find new ways of influencing the teams you lead, for efficient service delivery.





Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, earlier in her remark, disclosed that the LEAD-P is a top talent programme designed to give middle-level officers on SGL 10 – 14, who show potential for leadership, the opportunity to develop the skills needed to become future leaders.

She added that this also provided participants with requisite sets of skills required to perform effectively in the 21st century Public Service, where governance is measured by the quality of its service delivery.

According to her, the participants during the seven months of the programme undertook rigorous classroom and practical field training and have been exposed to private sector settings on internship since the commencement of the programme in September, 2021.

The graduation ceremony, Yemi-Esan said was a demonstration the successful achievement of one of the three core training programmes contained in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021-2025), as approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The other two being the Service-wide Structured Mandatory Assessment-Based Training Programme (SMAT-P) and Induction Training Programme.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE