Miyetti Allah denies purchasing presidential nomination form for Jonathan

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied a media report which suggested that they purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Recall that a Fulani group on Monday, paid N100 million for the APC presidential nomination form for Jonathan ahead of the 2023 election.

MACBAN said it did not and will not buy any form for any candidate contesting the 2023 general elections.

The association said it has far higher needs for money to assist its members being uprooted and killed in the South East and several other states in the country.

In a statement by MACBAN National Secretary MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, issued in Abuja, the Association said it will support a candidate that shows commitment to end the suffering of their members after the conclusion of party primaries by all the political parties, when the need arises.

He said: “The Attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any Candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the million of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self-appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.

“We believe politics should be left to politicians, we see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members Nationwide.

“We call on the media to take their time to understand the difference between the various fulbe organisations and avoid dragging us into political mud”.