FG reduces poverty index to 43% from 70% ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Friday disclosed that the present administration has reduced the poverty index from 70 per cent to 43 per cent through the implementation of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

Farouq gave the hint during the flag-off of N20,000 one-off cash grant disbursement to 5,570 vulnerable groups in Bayelsa and Cross River States respectively.

The Minister who also launched the digitized payment for the Conditional Cash Transfer programme and onboarding of the 2nd Stream of Independent Monitors Programme in Cross River State observed that the poverty index of Nigeria before the President Buhari-led administration was at 70%.

“Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015, when it inherited a national poverty incidence level averaging 70%, the Federal Government has paid more attention to generating solutions to address the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite other economic challenges.

According to her, the high poverty index informed the administration’s decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme as a strategy for poverty reduction and enhancing social inclusion among our people especially Women in rural areas.

“I’m also happy to tell you that the country’s poverty incidence has now reduced to 43% which is an achievement by this administration to reduce poverty by over 20%.”

Umar Farouq advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant to improve their commercial activities which will help ease them out of poverty.

In his remarks, Governor Ben Ayade of Bayelsa State, who applauded the Minister for her numerous humanitarian and Social welfare programmes, called on the Ministry to patronize rice farms established in the State specifically to support the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

“The school feeding program in Bayelsa state is very robust and the state has enjoyed special support from the federal government.

“We set up these factories after we saw the budget provision for the school Feeding Programme. Three factories came into existence occasioned by the existence of your ministry. We plead with you to patronize these Rice factories which are gluten-free”.

In Bayelsa state, Governor Douye Diri also thanked the Minister for various Social Investment Programmes in the state which have greatly impacted the poor and vulnerable.

