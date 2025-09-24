FG reaffirms commitment to technical colleges

…warns against extortion

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to making technical education accessible to all Nigerian children by fully funding every Federal Technical College (FTC) nationwide.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Boriowo in a statement on Wednesday warned the schools against illegal charging of students.

According to the statement, tuition is completely free, and the government also covers approved charges including boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectus, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, medical, vocational, utilities, security, website/e-result, Skool Media, extra lessons, and insurance.

Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, also stressed that the government bears the full cost of tuition to guarantee equal access.

He warned that no principal or administrator is permitted to demand unauthorized payments from parents or guardians and directed that circulars reinforcing this policy be sent to all schools and parents.

“Parents are urged to report illegal demands directly to the Ministry through:

Hotline: 0803 657 6733, 0803 637 3796

Email: tse@education.gov.ng.

“This initiative reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway to human capital development. By equipping youth with employable skills, the government seeks to strengthen national progress and competitiveness.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria,” Dr. Alausa affirmed.

The Ministry confirmed that monitoring mechanisms are in place to address any infractions swiftly. Stakeholders are urged to safeguard the free-education policy and ensure Federal Technical Colleges fulfil their mandate of producing skilled graduates for national transformation.

Alausa clarified that while tuition and core expenses are fully covered, students of Federal Technical Colleges, as boarders, are expected to provide their personal items listed below.

“Personal items for TVET 1 students;

Sunday wear or Jumat wear (plus Scarf/Hijab); 1 pair of bathroom slippers; 1 blanket; 2 white bedsheets

2 pillowcases; 1 bedspread (House colour); 1 pillowcase (House colour);

1 pillow; 1 cover cloth; 1 towel; 4 underpants for girls/4 boxers for boys;

2 white under-skirts (for girls); Rain boots (optional); Rubber shoes;

Raincoat/umbrella (optional); 2 brassieres (optional); 2 packets of sanitary towels (optional); Small head belt for boys; 1 plastic bucket; 2 pairs of socks; 1 treated mosquito net; Bathing soap, washing soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, hairbrush, comb, detergent, Dettol; Torchlight and batteries; Mattress with mackintosh; 1 water bottle; 10-litre keg; Cutlery set, one plastic cup, flat stainless plate, and soup bowl; Padlock; and School shoes”

“Approved registration items are: 1 ream of A4 paper (80 grams). Cleaning Materials, One hoe; One cutlass; One broom.”

The Ministry, however, reaffirmed its commitment to making technical education accessible and affordable for every Nigerian child.