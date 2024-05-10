Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to continue partnering with the subnational entities in providing developmental projects that have a direct bearing on the people.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated this at the groundbreaking of the Bida-Minna 84Km Road in Niger, on Thursday

The president, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (Malagi), saying the Bida-Minna Road would go a long way in easing the transportation of goods and services, thereby boosting economic activities in the state.

He explained that the state’s vast land would help in boosting agriculture, not only in the state but also in the entire country, adding that the country would be self-sufficient in food production during his administration, as part of the renewed Hope Agenda.

“Road construction will save lives and create avenues for greater economic development,” the president said.

He also commended the State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for the giant strides in moving the state forward.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also commended the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, and Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers for ensuring peace in his domain.

“As a traditional title holder of Jagaba Borgu since about 20 years ago, I am also a son of Niger State and will be part of anything that will bring development to the people of the state,” Tinubu said.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, in his remarks at the Groundbreaking ceremony of Minn. Kataeregi-!Bida road said, “As encapsulated in our pact with Nigerlites under the New Niger Agenda, this groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of the construction of the 84km standard dual-carriageway with Solar Street lights, interchanges, and underpasses at both ends of the road, fulfilling a promise.”

“This project is of paramount economic importance to us as a state. Therefore, the groundbreaking ceremony we are witnessing today is a paradigm shift from the usual lip service of the past,” Bago continued.

“This demonstrates our commitment towards building world-class road infrastructure that will endure over time to make Niger a reference point in terms of infrastructure and socio-economic development in Nigeria.

“We are poised to change the negative narratives in line with our ambitious New Niger Agenda .”

Umaru Bago explained that to achieve the best for the project, given the funding arrangements for the dualisation of this road, the project was split into three lots, with a completion period of 24 months.

He said, “The Minna-Kataeregi-Bida road is of immense economic importance to the region and the nation at large, it serves as a major link between the industrial hub of Lagos and the western parts of Nigeria to the Northern parts of the country.

According to the Governor, the construction of the road is expected to reduce travel time, the rate of accidents, and operational costs for vehicles, and facilitate quick delivery of goods and services, thereby accelerating socio-economic growth and the development of the citizens.

He, however, pointed out that the maintenance of this infrastructure will require a huge capital, and consequently, we are compelled to build two toll gates at the Minna and Bida ends of the road to allow for revenue generation, maintenance, and recovery of the capital invested.

The Governor said that the state government would explore other means of transportation, especially the rail transportation system.

He also mentioned that the Niger State Government has signed a landmark MoU with the China Overseas Engineering Group Co to build a Light Rail line, hydro dam, urban water supply, irrigation, inland port, mass housing, amongst others in the State.

Mohammed Umaru Bago stated further that the project was initiated by a former Governor of the state, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu’s administration with initial funding through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). By all measures, work should have commenced following the completion of all loan procedures.

The Bida-Minna Road project was signed in 2020 but was held due to some conditions that were yet to be reached by the State government. It is now fully funded by the Islamic Development Bank and Abu Dhabi, with a duration of 18 months.

Dignitaries who attended the groundbreaking ceremony include the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Niger state speaker of the House of Assembly, two senators representing Zone A and B in the Senate, APC national Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and all Chairmen of the 25 local government areas in the state.

