FG poised to find lasting solution to perennial flooding in Jigawa ― Minster

Sadiya Umar, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, on Saturday in Dutse, said that the Federal Government was working towards finding a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in Jigawa.

Speaking at the flag-off of distribution of fertiliser to farmers affected by flood disaster in the state, Umar said that frequent flooding would threaten the potentials of Jigawa in food production if not addressed.

“It is a well-known fact that Jigawa State is one of the major food producers in the country, with the citizens largely engaged in farming activities.

“However, the frequent incidents of flooding have continued to threaten their output and potentials.

“The ministry has taken note of this and is working with stakeholders towards finding a solution to this perennial problem,” Umar said.

Tribune Online reports that she said that the distribution of fertiliser was the final phase of assistance to the affected farmers.

The minister said that the gesture was aimed at assisting the beneficiaries to recover from losses suffered as a result of the flooding.

According to her, the palliatives is also intended as a poverty alleviation strategy which would, in turn, empower the farmers economically.

“The purpose of our visit is to flag-off fertiliser distribution to farmers affected by flooding in 2018.

“The intervention was approved by President Buhari under the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme.

“The intervention was approved in 2019 and that the implementation commenced immediately with verification of affected farmers, followed by the distribution of farm inputs and seeds,” the minister said.

In his remarks, Governor Muhammad Badaru thanked the Federal Government for the gesture.

Also, the state’s chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Maiunguwa Jaga, commended the Federal Government for the intervention.

Jaga said that assistance would go a long way in boosting food production and security in the state and the nation.

Malama Hajara Rashidu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, also thanked the Federal Government for coming to their aid and promised to make good use of the commodity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 120,000 farmers were affected by the flood in 19 local government areas of the state in 2018.

The State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had earlier assisted 50,000 of the affected farmers with residual seedlings and fertiliser, while the Federal Government is assisting the remaining 73,0000.

The materials distributed consisted of agrochemicals, seeds, fertiliser and knapsack sprayers.

Each of the beneficiaries was given six bags of NPK fertiliser (50kg). (NAN)