NPA expects 16 ships carrying petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it is expecting 16 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from June 6 to June 20.

The NPA made the announcement in its publication, ‘Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to the publication, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained containers, frozen fish, base oil, general cargo, bulk salt, bulk clinker, butane gas, bulk wheat and soya beans.

It said that 23 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, general cargo and petrol.

The NPA said that 17 other ships were at the ports discharging containers, petrol, butane, bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, general cargo and frozen fish. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story