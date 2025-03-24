..5 fleeing inmates recaptured — NCoS

The Federal Government has ordered immediate and comprehensive investigation into the prison break incident at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi State.

Not fewer than 12 inmates reportedly escaped the Medium Security Custodial Centre in early hours of Monday.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ordered the immediate probe into the incident according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Babatunde Alao, made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The Minister described the incident as unfortunate, and vows to ensure all fleeing inmates are captured leveraging the service’s robust biometrics and already deployed technology solutions.

Tunji-Ojo equally ordered the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed a security breach at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton-Karfe, Kogi State, which occurred in the early hours of Monday 24 March, 2024.

NCoS spokesperson, Abubakar Umar confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, noting that during the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulated with the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

He explained that on receiving reports of the attack, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the Governor of Kogi State immediately mobilised to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

He revealed that as of the moment, five (5) of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice.

“The Acting Controller General of Corrections has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escaped Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all correctional facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

“The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of custodial centers remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities.

“The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfill their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates,” Umar stated.

