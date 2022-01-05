FG orders investigation into Ile-Ife attempted jailbreak, commends officers

The Federal Government has ordered a detailed investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the attempted jailbreak in Ile-Ife Custodial Centre, in which four inmates were reportedly killed.

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, who ordered the investigation, however, commended the gallantry of the officers and men of Ile-Ife Custodial Centre for their professionalism in containing the attempted jailbreak in the Centre.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Mr Francis Enobore, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Nababa confirmed that the chaos was initiated by a group of inmates who attacked some officers at the Centre and mobilized others in a bid to facilitate jailbreak and escape of criminals.

He noted with satisfaction, the manner in which the attempted jailbreak was promptly controlled thus preventing what would have resulted in the escape of hardened criminals to further complicate the security situation in the society.

The CG charged the officers of the Command not to relent in ensuring that peace and calm in all custodial centres in the state are not compromised.

“Meanwhile, he has ordered a detailed investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the disturbance,” the statement said.

The Corrections boss also thanked the officers and men of sister security agencies for their prompt response to give backup to the personnel on guard duty.

While expressing his condolences to the families of those that lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, he once again reminded the public that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is determined to resist any attempt, whether internally generated or externally motivated to compromise the sanctity of custodial centres in the Country and this will be carried out with maximum force where necessary.

“The public is assured of the continuous care and support for the reformation and general welfare of inmates which is a core mandate of the Service,” he said.

