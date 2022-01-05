Olubadan stool: Ibadan Professionals endorse Balogun

Ibadan Professionals (IP) have commended members of the Olubadan-In-Council for “upholding the sanctity of tradition” in the selection of a new king following the demise of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

Their statement came on the heels of the selection of Senator Lekan Balogun by an overwhelming majority of eleven out of the twelve-member council on account of his being the Otun Olubadan, customarily the next in the line of succession.

The development was put paid to a petition earlier on Monday by Senator Rasheed Ladoja addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde through his lawyer opposing Balogun, citing a pending suit challenging the validity of the upgrading of the chieftaincy of Senator Balogun by the previous administration of Abiola Ajimobi.

In a statement jointly signed by its President and Publicity Secretary, Architect Akin Aderopo and Dr Sule Arisekola respectively, the Ibadan Professionals aligned themselves with the decision of the Olubadan-In-Council, urging Ladoja to play the statesman and resist the promptings from those they describe as “trying to constitute themselves into a cog in the wheel of progress, peace, and tranquility of the great Ibadan kingdom.”

“Aside from his precedence in the succession order, Ibadan Professionals view Senator Balogun as a man of formidable clout at the national level as well as a man of sterling personal accomplishments and therefore the kind of king that befits our beloved kingdom in the 21st century,” they said.

IP consists of accomplished professionals in various fields who are indigenes of Ibadan.

The body urged Governor Makinde to act in accordance with customs “by doing the right thing at this momentous moment and shun pressures from political desperadoes who do not mean well for Ibadan in particular and Oyo State in general.”

