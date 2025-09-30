FG launches €175m climate resilience project

The Federal Government on Tuesday officially launched the European Investment Bank (EIB) Assisted Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB), designed to support the country in erosion control, flood management, and watershed restoration.

Minister of Environment and Chairman Steering Committee of NEWMAP-EIB, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, inaugurated the project in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s climate resilience project efforts.

He announced that the European Investment Bank approved a facility of €175 million for the project that would be implemented over a period of five (5) years across twenty-three (23) states, namely: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto.

The Minister revealed that the Federal Government had released ₦750 million as the first tranche of counterpart funding to the Federal Project Management Unit.

He explained that this was to enable preparatory activities such as office setup, equipment, and other operations necessary for the project’s take-off.

He added that the participating states have shown commitment by also providing counterpart funds to their State Project Implementing Units, further ensuring the initiative’s success and sustainability of the climate resilience project.

He expressed delight that the Federal Government of Nigeria has fulfilled all the outlined conditions precedent for the implementation of the project.

“Consequently, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Assisted Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB) is now disbursement-effective,” he said.

The Minister recalled that in 2010, the Federal Government, with support from the World Bank, launched the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP-IDA) to address soil degradation, food insecurity, and land remediation under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

According to him, the multi-sectoral NEWMAP-IDA project stabilized gully erosion sites, improved livelihoods, and strengthened institutions, noting that it commenced in 2013 with seven (7) states and later expanded to 23 states. The project closed in June 2022.

“In 2020, the Federal Government secured additional financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to expand the scope of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

“The EIB approved a facility of €175 million aimed at building upon and deepening the achievements recorded under NEWMAP-IDA, using the Strategic Watershed Management approach,” Lawal stated.

He added that the project became technically effective in 2023 and now disbursement-effective in 2025.

He underscored the importance of effective implementation of the project in tackling flooding, saying Nigeria, like many nations, faces worsening climate disasters. This underscores the need for a robust climate resilience project.

“Gully erosion and annual flooding continue to cause havoc and loss of lives, destruction of property as well as severe environmental degradation, particularly across rural communities, urban centres, and farmlands,” he stated.

Lawal, however, noted the success of the project would largely depend on the commitments from state governments, urging State Governors to increase their counterpart fund contributions just as the Federal Government is also processing another tranche of disbursement.

He thanked the European Investment Bank for providing Nigeria with a vital lifeline for erosion control, flood management, and watershed restoration, integral aspects of the climate resilience project.

He also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose Renewed Hope Agenda prioritizes climate-smart resilient cities.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Adam Kambari, said the partnership reflects the kind of transformative collaboration the world needs, one that prioritizes people, planet, and prosperity.

National Project Coordinator, NEWMAP-EIB, Engr. Anda Ayuba Yalaks, while presenting an overview of the project noted that The NEWMAP-EIB initiative is a strategic extension of the longstanding efforts to address land degradation, strengthen institutional capacity, and empower communities to adapt to the changing climate through the climate resilience project.

He disclosed that like its predecessor, the NEWMAP-EIB is overseen by the Federal Steering Committee, chaired by the Minister of Environment and comprising members from various MDAs. At the Technical Committee level, it is chaired by the Permanent Secretary.

Yalaks added that the project is driven by a Federal Project Management Unit under the coordination of a National Project Coordinator and that this institutional arrangement is being replicated at the state level.

According to him, the NEWMAP-EIB have been restructured into two key components: Erosion and Watershed Management Infrastructure Investment and Project Management.