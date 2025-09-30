Olubadan: Why I wasn’t at Oba Ladoja’s coronation — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday explained that his absence from the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, was due to protocol arrangements.

Atiku, accompanied by former Senate President Iyorcha Ayu, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, and other chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), gave the explanation while speaking with journalists after leading a delegation to pay homage to the new monarch at his private residence in Ibadan.

Ladoja ascended the throne as the 44th Olubadan following the death of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on July 7, 2025, at the age of 90.

Atiku said his absence at the coronation was not deliberate, noting that Oba Ladoja had played a vital role in Nigeria’s political history.

He said, “We are here to say congratulations to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Ladoja. We regretted that we didn’t attend the coronation. It was not intentional. Protocol arrangements did not allow us to come during the coronation, not that we don’t want to come.

“We know your roles and relationship with some of us. We are here to congratulate you. Kindly accept our apologies for not making it to the coronation. We regret not attending the programme.”

In his response, Oba Ladoja declared that he had left politics behind with his new position as the Olubadan, pledging to focus his reign on fairness and justice.

“I’m not one of you again. I am the Olubadan of Ibadanland. So, I am for everybody now. I am no more one of you. I am not a politician anymore. Welcome to my house.

“Now that I am the Olubadan, I am no more interested in any other than the Olubadan. You are welcome to my house.

“We started from the Social Democratic Party, we were in exile together, we were in the Peoples Democratic Party together. When I wanted to create an identity, I went to the Accord Party, which became a household name here. I know you politicians have a way of coming back.

“All the religious leaders said that the only thing the leaders can do is to promote justice and fairness. I will serve my people. Ibadan people, the state, Africa and the world at large. I will depend on your support and advice,” the monarch stressed.

