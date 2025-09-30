SON unveils fraud control management system to tackle corruption in Nigeria

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), in collaboration with the British Standards Institution (BSI), on Tuesday unveiled ISO 37003:2025 to curb fraudulent practices in both the private and public sectors in Nigeria.

While launching the document in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said:

*”This is not merely a ceremony to unveil a new document; it is a declaration of our collective commitment to transparency and accountability, fortifying the foundations of our national economy on the bedrock of integrity.

“We recognize that fraud, in all its forms, is a corrosive agent that eats away at the very fabric of our economic progress. It increases the cost of doing business, erodes investor confidence, and stifles innovation.”*

Represented by Mrs. Agu Jachnma, Deputy Director of Reforms, the Minister explained that corruption is a hidden tax on development and *”we must confront it decisively. To build a truly resilient and competitive economy, we must move beyond reactive measures.

“This is where the ISO 37003:2025 standard comes in. This is not just another regulation. It is a comprehensive framework, a globally recognized benchmark that provides organizations, both in the public and private sectors, with the tools and guidance to establish, implement, and continually improve a robust fraud control management system.

“The beauty of this standard lies in its proactive approach. It guides organizations to assess their unique fraud risks, implement proportionate controls to prevent and detect fraudulent activities, and respond effectively and decisively when incidents occur.

“By adopting this standard, Nigerian companies and government agencies signal to the world that they are committed to global best practices. It tells potential investors and trading partners that Nigeria is a serious and transparent place to do business. This standard transforms fraud control from a matter of chance to a matter of choice and systematic design,”* she stated.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, emphasized that *”we are not merely unveiling another international standard, but a powerful instrument to strengthen transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria.