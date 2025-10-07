FG launches digital platform to regulate diving operations

•Says new system will boost global recognition for Nigerian divers

THE Federal Government has launched a Digital Platform for Applicable Fees in Diving Operations within Nigerian Territorial Waters, a move the Ministry of Labour and Employment described as a groundbreaking step toward strengthening regulation, safety, and professionalism in the country’s diving sector.

The official launch and awareness workshop held in Abuja brought together key industry stakeholders and regulators.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Salihu A. Usman, said the digital platform represents a “significant milestone” in Nigeria’s effort to align its diving operations with global standards while safeguarding the lives and welfare of professional divers.

Dr. Usman highlighted the importance of the diving sector to Nigeria’s economy, noting that professional divers play crucial roles in offshore oil and gas, maritime operations, underwater construction, and salvage activities. He described diving as one of the most challenging and high-risk professions in the country, underscoring the need for stronger oversight mechanisms.

According to him, the Ministry is introducing the digital platform as part of broader policy reforms to tighten regulation and promote transparency. He described the new platform as more than just a technological tool, saying it embodies a renewed commitment to professionalism, accountability, and, most importantly, the safety of every diver.

He explained that the digital system will simplify compliance processes, promote efficiency, and enable real-time monitoring of diving activities across Nigerian waters. The reform, he added, will ensure that every diver and operator adheres to prescribed safety standards while eliminating bottlenecks associated with manual oversight.

As part of the new measures, the Permanent Secretary announced that the Foreign Labour Card will no longer apply to professional divers working within Nigeria’s territorial waters. In its place, divers will now be issued a Nigerian Diving Labour Card through the Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health Department.

Dr. Usman also drew attention to the Factories (Diving at Work) Regulations 2018, which require all professional divers to register with the recognized National Association of Professional Divers. The policy, he said, aims to unify practitioners, strengthen operational standards, and give divers a collective voice in policy and regulatory matters.

Emphasising the importance of capacity building, Dr. Usman stressed that competence and training remain the foundation of safety in the industry. “Only through continuous training can we ensure our professionals meet national and international standards,” he said, calling on contractors, operators, and training institutions to fully embrace the Ministry’s reform agenda.

He expressed optimism that the digital initiative and associated regulatory measures would transform Nigeria’s diving sector into a globally respected and safety-driven profession. “Together, we can build a diving industry that stands as a model of excellence. This is not just a digital reform, it is a step toward a safer, stronger, and more respected diving profession in Nigeria,” he concluded.

Also speaking, the Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department, Mrs. Florence Owie, explained that the new regulation is driven by the need to protect the lives of divers and ensure proper monitoring of diving activities. “Divers are people whose work takes them beneath the waters, and the hazards they face are numerous. That’s why we must monitor and ensure safety,” she said. “If you are a diver, you must be licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

She emphasised that the Ministry’s oversight will extend to certifying divers’ competence and verifying the safety of equipment used for underwater work. “We have lost many lives in that industry, and we want to protect them,” Owie added.

In his remarks, the National Secretary of the Association of Professional Divers of Nigeria (APDN), Mr. Jackson Oreme, commended the government for the initiative, describing it as a major step that will give the Nigerian diving industry global recognition and credibility. “The Divers at Work Regulation seeks to ensure that the regulation of the industry in Nigeria is recognized globally and respected in the country. Many Nigerians are practicing diving, and some are doing it in an unsafe manner, which has exposed many to fatalities and accidents,” he said.

Oreme noted that enforcement of the regulations and the partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Employment are vital to professionalizing the sector. “This means that we have strong government backing in the regulation of the industry. This regulation will be the backbone of safe and regulated diving practice in Nigeria because all divers are expected to adhere to its stipulations,” he stated.

