FG jacks up duty tour allowances of Federal Public Service workers

At a time Nigeria’s economy is gasping for survival due to paucity of funds, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the upward review of duty tour allowances to all categories of workers in federal public service, effective from September 1, 2022.

Accordingly, Permanent Secretary and equivalent allowance have been reviewed upwards from N20,0000 to N70,000, and that of the Minister, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) equivalent from N35,000 to N80,000.

In a circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and dated 31st August 2022, with the number: SWC/C/04/S.6/II/333 and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President stated that duty tour allowance in the federal public service has been revised upwards.

Titled: “Review of Duty Tour Allowance in the Federal Public Service”, and copied to relevant government agencies and functionaries, and signed by Ekpo U. O. Nta, Esq., Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the circular affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval to the upwards review.

According to the circular, those on grade level 01 – 04 and its equivalent are entitled to N10,000 per diem, GL. 05-06 and its equivalent N15,000 per diem, GL. 07-10 and its equivalent N17,500 per diem and GL. 12-13 and its equivalent of N20,000 per diem.

Similarly, GL. 14-15 and its equivalent would pocket N25,000 per diem; GL. 16-17 and its equivalent N37,500 per diem, while Permanent Secretary/Equivalent will earn N70,000 per diem, and the Minister/SGF/HCSF/Equivalent to go home with N80,000 per diem.

The circular also copied: Chairmen, Federal Commissions, Federal Permanent Secretaries, Clerk of the National Assembly Secretary, National Judicial Council; Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission, Directors-General and Chief Executives of Parastatals of Agencies and Government-Owned Companies; Auditor-General for the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation.

It states in part: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the upward review of Duty Tour Allowances applicable to Permanent Secretary/Equivalent from N20,0000 to N70,000, and to Minister/SGF/HCSF/Equivalent from N35,000 to N80,000. This approval takes effect from 1st September 2022.

“Given the above, and further to our Circular No. SWC/S/04/S.6/11/208 dated 2nd February 2022 on the above-mentioned subject, the comprehensive list of officers and their Duty Tour Allowances are as follows …”

It urged the relevant agencies and officials to direct all enquiries relating to the circular to the Commission.





