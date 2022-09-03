Ogun PRP guber candidate, Bamgbose, dies at 54

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in Ogun State, Professor David Bamgbose, is dead.

Bamgbose, who was until his death, the founder of Yewa College of Education, died at the age of 54, on Friday, at a private hospital, in Abeokuta.

The educationist cum politician died just five days after he was declared by his party as the governorship candidate.

Tribune Online had it that the deceased had complained about tiredness some days back, taken to a hospital for attention, before finally succumbing to death.

The news of his passage was disclosed by his Personal Assistant and Asst. Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, Mr Oduntan Olayemi.

“He complained of tiredness on Thursday and we decided to take him to a hospital around Olomore. We were referred to FMC for further checks.

“We opted for the state hospital, Lantoro because of the urgency and he was admitted to the emergency ward where he was administered oxygen till today (Friday).

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I was at where I went to get him some prescribed medication when the news came that he has passed on”, he said.

