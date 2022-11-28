Buhari, FCT Minister hail Ona of Abaji as he celebrates 25 years on the throne

President Muhammadu Buhari, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and other distinguished personalities extolled the leadership qualities of the Onah of Abaji, Alh. (Dr) Adamu Baba Yunusa, as the first-class traditional ruler and Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, celebrated 25 years of his ascension to the throne.

In his address to the event, President Buhari, who was represented by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said that as custodians of traditions and customs, traditional institutions have remained bastions of stability and continuity in communities across Nigeria.

Many traditional rulers, the President said have ensured a healthy mix of modernization and the traditional ways of life of the people so that norms and cultures are not eroded in the face of an expanding modern way of life.

President Buhari also expressed delight that the traditional institutions in the FCT through the efforts of the Ona of Abaji have not only maintained their relevance but have deepened their roots as well.

He also praised the monarch for his efforts in ensuring that the Federal Capital Territory remained a welcoming home for all Nigerians.

The President said “The FCT has remained a home for all Nigerians and I have no doubt that the all-embracing and welcoming nature of the Ona of Abaji and other traditional leaders have ensured this possibility”

Speaking on the 2023 elections, the President called on traditional rulers to use their enormous clout and authority to ensure a peaceful electoral process by positively engaging the people, especially the youths on the need to shun all acts of violence or actions that might negatively impact the electoral process.

He also extended his appreciation to the Ona for ensuring that his domain remained peaceful and reminded Nigerians that nothing positive can emanate from an atmosphere of rancour and violence and urged the citizenry to make conscious efforts to ensure that peace and tranquillity prevail as the general elections draw near.

The FCT Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that in the 25 years of his reign, the Ona of Abaji has provided guidance to his subjects and sterling leadership to all the traditional rulers in the FCT.

He said: “He has used his position as the foremost traditional ruler to provide a robust leadership and uphold the principles of unity and love for country which guided the establishment of the Federal Capital Territory.

“His wisdom and guidance have ensured that the FCT remains a home for all Nigerians at all times, so much so that Nigerians, from all works of life who have decided to make the FCT their home, are made welcome,” he stated.

He also described the Ona of Abaji as a very committed member of the FCT security committee and an active participant in the implementation of government policies, particularly those that involved mass sensitization and galvanization of public action such as immunization and public health programmes as well as national elections and census.

Other speakers include the Senator representing the FCT in the National Assembly, Senator Phillip Aduda, former Minister of the FCT Engr. Mohammed Abba Gana area council chairmen and other traditional rulers extolled the leadership qualities of the Ona of Abaji and prayed that he continues to reign in good health and wisdom.

The event also featured the public presentation of a book written in honour of the traditional ruler.





