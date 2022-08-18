FG intensifies efforts on protection of schools nationwide

FOLLOWING the directive by the Federal Government for Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy its personnel for protection of schools nationwide, the corps has declared a state of emergency in schools across the country.

The Federal Government is concerned about the persistent attacks on schools in some parts of the country, especially in the North, by terrorists and kidnappers of schoolchildren for ransom.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Arẹgbẹsọla, had accordingly ordered the NSCDC to ensure deployment of its personnel to protect schools nationwide.

This prompted the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to create a Special Female Squad to be deployed in schools and other educational institutions.

Speaking at a two-day train-the-trainer capacity-building workshop opened at the corps’ national headquarters, Sauka, Abuja, the Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in an attempt to proactively protect Nigeria’s educational institutions, said that the corps had trained its Specialised Female Squad unit on the sustainable measures and strategies to be used to protect schools nationwide in order to curtail security threats.

Represented by the Deputy Commandant-General (DCG), Crisis and Disaster Management, Nnamdi Nwinyi, Audi noted that the workshop was apt, timely and germane to the implementation of the Safe School Initiative of the Federal Government.

He stressed that the workshop came at a time when the nation is contending with security challenges, which necessitate the need for more pragmatic actions to whittle down the menace of insecurity in the country.

He hinted that the Specialised Female Squad since its establishment has gained significant mileage against the ugly trend of kidnapping of schoolchildren for ransom and commended the squad for its deliberate efforts in repelling numerous kidnapping attempts on students and more importantly, keeping schools safe at all times.

The CG charged the unit to remain focused, resilient and committed to the security of schools and protection of students, teachers and other workers.

He said, “The learning environment should be devoid of violence and crimes in order to attain educational excellence which is key to the growth and development of the nation.

“Nothing in the world could be as precious as our children, which is why we have declared an emergency in this sector to mitigate the multi-faceted threats that are challenging the nation’s security architecture, especially the attacks on institutions of learning by hoodlums, kidnappers and bandits.

“We have developed strategic plans and a robust template that will crystallise into more precise action to prevail over these hostilities and achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria.





“Note that the workshop is structured to expand your capacity as members of the Female Squad unit. You are therefore meant to compare notes, engage in critical thinking and come up with more robust templates to achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria.”

Dr Audi assured that schools would remain safe and conducive for Nigerian children as the corps is intensively collaborating and cooperating with other security operatives to combat all forms of criminalities across the country.

He charged participants at the workshop to take the lessons, skills and knowledge acquired during the training down to their colleagues and subordinates for effective discharge of duties.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Supersonic Limited, Frank Ohwofa thanked the Commandant-General for granting his company the opportunity to facilitate the training and lauded his foresight in creating the Specialised Female Squad.

He stated that the workshop was conceived to train the Female Squad Unit on new security trends and patterns employed by bandits and kidnappers for ransom.

According to him, “The workshop will interrogate in-depth public emergency security systems that can be deployed by the corps in collaboration with other stakeholders to effectively harness the kinetic assets of the corps for maximum performance.

He stated that the workshop is consistent with the imperativeness to provide robust interventionist and proactive measures to mitigate the multi-faceted threats confronting the nation.

He described those chosen to lead in the fight against kidnappings and other forms of insecurity threatening safe learning environment as patriots.

On the other hand, he charged participants to take advantage of the training to build on the training already acquired before now with a view to filling necessary gaps.