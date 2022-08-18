Security threat: Govt closes schools, students stranded, parents jittery in Jigawa

By Adamu Amadu - Dutse
The Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools in the state amidst the ongoing end-of-the-year promotional examination.
The governor who gave the order in the late hours of Tuesday directed all principals and headmasters in the state through the ministry of education and the state primary education board.
Reports from the state indicated that the school closure was said to be a result of the heightening security threat in the state.
When contacted, the commissioner of police, Mr Sale Tafida through the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawal Shisu noted that “we did not advise to close schools. in fact, nobody contacted us in that regard”.
Also contacted, the state’s commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Lawan Yunusa Danzomo confirmed that the schools were closed ”based on intelligence reports of the security threat and are a chance of attacks on schools”.
According to him “you all know the security threat is not peculiar to Jigawa alone but so many parts of the country. But the threat is more of boarder state and Jigawa is one of them”.
The commissioner added that “we also ordered the tertiary institution. But we asked them to study the situation and decided on their own”.


On the ongoing examination, Danzomo maintained that “it is not something to worry about, it is an internal examination which can be adjusted”.

