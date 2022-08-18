Tinubu in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Tinubu, arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Penthouse at about 1:10 pm, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He arrived in the company of the governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila; former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; national leaders of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, and former governors of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Chief Gbenga Daniel, among others.

Tinubu was received by Obasanjo and some notable traditional rulers in the state which included the Olubara of Ibara, Oba Jacob Omolade and the Towulade of Akinale, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, among others.

He later went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo and the meeting lasted almost about two hours. The presidential hopeful, could not speak with newsmen because of the mammoth crowd that came to welcome him.

Details of the meeting were not made known to newsmen as Tinubu and his entourage left the OOPL premises for a programme organised by the Artisans Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Tinubu said he was in Abeokuta on a visit to Obasanjo and to greet the people of the state.

He appreciated the Association for their support to the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying that he would return to the state when the campaign for the 2023 general election starts in earnest.

The APC presidential candidate expressed pleasure over the performance of Abiodun as the state helmsman.

Tinubu said, “I am glad with what the governor is doing and glad with the support you are giving him.”

