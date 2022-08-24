PDP crisis deepens, Wike, other govs jet out again

THERE are fears in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the ongoing attempt to reconcile its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubukar and Governor Nyseom Wike of Rivers State may not yield results as the governor, once again, jetted out of the country for another strategy meeting with his supporters.

Wike was said to have left for France on Sunday night along with Governors Sam Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). It is the second of such trip within a few weeks.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that they were expected to leave France for the United Kingdom (UK) after a round of meeting before returning to the country tomorrow.

Party stakeholders are worried that the Wike group may be working to ensure the defeat of the presidential candidate of PDP, despite the current effort to resolve the differences existing between them.

Wike is said to be insisting that the national chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, should step down.

However, the party boss has continued to rebuff all entreaties to make him to vacate his seat. Sources revealed that Wike is blaming Governor Ortom for signing an undertaking of good behaviour for Ayu, which he believes that the national chairman has violated with his alleged bias towards Atiku.

“It is because of Ayu this matter is dragging. Wike wants him to step down but because he thinks he has acquired the means since coming into office, he does not want to listen to anyone again,” a top party source told the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday.

A section of the party has been pressing for the adherence to the constitutional provision on the zoning of offices which prescribes that the national chairman and the presidential candidate cannot belong to the same region of the country.

Both Atiku and Ayu are from the same northern zone. There were speculation on Tuesday that Wike and his group may also have a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, during the France trip.

A source said such meeting could provide both sides the opportunity for negotiation over the 2023 presidential polls. However, the meeting with Tinubu could not be confirmed at the time of this report.

The Wike group had also met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the same reason.

The governors’ trip to Europe came at a time the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, insisted that the party must stick to constitutional prescription on zoning party offices.

Jibrin, who had earlier said the presidential candidate and the party’s national chairman cannot be from the same region, on Tuesday, reiterated his postion amid criticism from some members of the party.

In a statement he personally issued, he maintained that he will stand by the truth, no matter what. While noting that he has remained in the PDP and passed through different positions since inception, he stated: “I still maintain my stand on my earlier statement that PDP cannot produce president, national chairman, BoT chairman, all from the North, for 2023 presidential election.





“PDP is a democratic and national party that caters for all Nigerians, it’s not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.

“As PDP BoT chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth. I don’t fear anyone but God and true agenda of our party.

“I am a true member of PDP since its inception in 1998. Today, l am one of the truest member of the party who remained in the party since 1998 and never changed to any party but remained only in PDP, passing all positions in PDP.

“I saw yesterday in PDP and today kicking very well in PDP adding to this I am also today member of PDP national caucus, NEC member, member national convention. “As chairman of BoT, I have a tenure of five years but already spent four years, six months, having only six months left as per the constitution of our party, PDP. Therefore, I will never accept any unholy criticism by any one.

“I will remain in PDP until my death. I still maintain that the BoT is eagerly waiting for the report of the reconciliation committee headed by the governor of Adamawa State and Professor Jerry Gana.

“Thereafter, the BoT will thoroughly discuss it and inform the public accordingly. No more no less. The BoT will continue discussing with all other aggrieved members of the party including those in states, zones and nationally.

“I advise that we should concentrate more on how to win all elective positions in 2023.”