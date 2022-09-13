FG commissions ARMTI facility, to fast-track agric techniques, boost production

THE Minister Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has said that the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Regional Facilitator’s Offices and Hostel Facility would fast-track agricultural techniques, boost production and generate foreign exchange by providing requisite training for Stakeholders in the Agricultural Sector.

The Minister made this statement during the Commissioning Ceremony of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Abuja Regional Facilitator’s Offices and Participant Hostel Facility on Friday 9th September, 2022, Apo – Gudu, Abuja.

Dr. Abubakar stated that the Institute would help the Ministry in achieving its mandate to ensure food security in crops, livestock and fisheries, hence stimulate agricultural employment and services.

He added that the facilitators of the institute would be provided with work space which has the ambiance required to imbue knowledge in the Participants.

Abubakar revealed that the institute has been building fast- growing networks and collaborations with local and international agencies in the area of capacity building in the Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him: “the Institute has signed Memoranda of Understanding with organizations such as the Washington State University (WSU) on capacity building in Organic Agriculture ,Commonwealth of Learning ,Canada, on capacity building of various categories of stakeholders in the Agricultural Sector’’.

He pointed out that, there was need to build more mutual benefiting networks and grow with relevant stakeholders in the agricultural and rural management capacity building sub sector for greater impact in the sector.

The Minister lauded the Management of the institute for capacity development and empowerment of thousands of Smallholder Farmers as well as other actors along agricultural commodity value chains especially extension agents, aggregators and exporters.

He, therefore, advised the Management of the Institute to ensure regular and consistent maintenance of the facility for its sustainability.

In his welcome address, the Executive Director, ARMTI, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni revealed that: “The development of the Abuja Regional Training Centers ( RTC) of the institute was done in phases ,the first phase of 30 Room Hostel complex ,the second phase – training /event hall ,classrooms , office spaces ,Video Conferencing facility ,kitchen and restaurant and third phase a fully furnished 27 room staff quarters and participants’ hostel complex’’ .

He added that “the Abuja RTC was very strategic in the pursuit of the institute’s mandate. Given its location in the heart of FCT and direct connection to the rest of the world, a very good number of our partners and collaborators in the sector prefer Abuja RTC for their programmes.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE