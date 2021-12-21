FG boosts Ekiti youths capacity with tutelage on agric practice

NIGERIA is a nation with a large youth population who are mostly unemployed. This has led to many cases of restiveness in different parts of the country.

The high spate of kidnapping, hoodlum attacks and terrorism experienced in certain parts of the country is not unconnected with the problem of youth unemployment. Empowering these youths to be self reliant entrepreneurs who will in turn become employers of labour will in no small measure reduce the cases of youth restiveness across the country. Training these youths to gain requisite mental and technical ability to successfully run a business venture is critical to the success of any empowerment programme.

To this end, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) organised a 21-day training and empowerment programme for 100 selected youths of Ekiti State.

The training which commenced on Monday, November 29, was conducted by KcDonewell Consulting Ltd. began with the opening ceremony which held at the Main Hall at ARMTI Campus, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Managing Director of KcDonewell Ltd., Mr Adelaja Kadri, appreciated the Federal Government, the management of Agricultural and Rural Management Institute for organising the training.

He stated that Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi has been magnanimous enough to facilitate the programme and admonished the participants to make good use of the opportunity as the importance of agriculture to the nation cannot be overemphasized.

He also made it known that apart from the class training, there will be field and industrial attachment.

Executive Director of ARMTI, Dr Olufemi Oladunni, in his remarks explained that the training was designed to ensure financial independence for the participating youths. While congratulating the participants on the rare opportunity given to them to be selected amidst many other youths in Ekiti State, he charged them to put in their best, and develop passion that will make them successful entrepreneurs.

The training focused on two thematic areas; fish farming and poultry production. It featured lecture sessions and a one-week field attachment with reputable poultry and fish farms within Kwara State.

Some of the topics treated during the training were Understanding the Basic Concepts of Entrepreneurship, Introduction to Fish Farming, Fish Production Systems, Business Structure of Agriculture, Fish Feed, Feed Formulation and Nutrition, Fish Diseases Management, Overview of Poultry Production, Management of Poultry, Poultry Feed, Feed Formulation and Nutrition, Health Management in Poultry Production, Fund Mobilization for Agribusiness Enterprise, Value Addition for Fish and Poultry Products, Record Keeping for Business Sustainability, Risk and risk management in Agricultural Business, Marketing and Innovation.

Highpoint of the training was the presentation of starter packs to the participants which comprise the basic input and equipment required to start up a poulty or fish farm business.

A monitoring and evaluation mechanism was also put in place to ensure that the participants make good use of the empowerment package.

The participants expressed appreciation to the management of ARMTI and Senator Adetumbi as well as the consulting firm for organising the programme.