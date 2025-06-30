FG begins CNG conversion training for lady mechanics in Edo

The Federal Government has commenced a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion training programme for lady mechanics in Edo State.

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Osanipin, disclosed this in a statement issued to Tribune Online on Monday.

He noted that the training is being organised in collaboration with the Edo State Government and the Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI).

According to him, the one-week training programme is scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 4, 2025.

Osanipin explained that the initiative is designed specifically for women in the automotive industry, providing opportunities for skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He stressed that promoting diversity and inclusion is essential to ensuring women can both contribute to and benefit from the growth of CNG conversion technology.

