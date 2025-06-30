PoliticsTop News

JUST IN: APC fixes NEC meeting for July 24

Rachael Omidiji
APC logo, APC logo, meeting during worship hours, APC Kogi Stakeholders caution appointees, APC, Jigawa APC vows to sanction members promoting disunity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for July 24 in Abuja.

The disclosure came after Monday’s session of the National Working Committee, where party leaders met behind closed doors at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Top on the agenda for the NEC meeting is the consideration and approval of a date for the party’s elective national convention, where a new national chairman and other key officials are expected to emerge.

Recall that Tribune online reports that Umar Ganduje on Friday resigned as the National Chairman of the APC, citing health issues.

Following his resignation, the party, in a statement, confirmed the development, announcing the appointment of Ali Dalori in an acting capacity.

The statement reads, “The President has directed the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party that is being summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation,” the party stated.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, became the APC National Chairman in August 2023 following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

