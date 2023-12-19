The Secretary of Ebira Traditional Council, Alhaji Yunusa Sule has given reason the application that the only female contestant in the race, Professor Angela Okatahi cannot occupy the vacant Ohinoyi of Ebiraland stool.

Alhaji Yunusa while reacting in Okene said the female contestant, Professor Angela Okatahi’s application will not be considered because of tradition.

He explained; “The number would have been 71 but the 71st person is a female Professor, Angela Oregwu-Okatahi, who by our tradition is not eligible to contest for the stool.

“The 70 eligible contestants are from four of the five eligible districts in Kogi: Okengwe, Ihima, Eika, Eganyi and Adavi.

“Adavi district is left out of the race because that’s where the late Ohinoyi came from.”

The secretary said that the screening for the eligible persons was in line with Edit 97 (3) put in place by a former Military Governor of the state, Col. B.L. Ofakeriya and the state government’s Chieftaincy Law of June 2006.

A former Deputy Governor, Philip Salawu; former Clerk of the National Assembly, Ataba Sani Omolori (Ciroma of Ebiraland); Brig. Gen. Yusuf Abubakar Amuda; and the Ohi of Okengwe, HRH DR. Tijani Muhammed Anaje are among 70 applicants that will be screened for the revered traditional stool.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…