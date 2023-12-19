The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, disclosed that the 2024 Appropriation bill would be passed on Saturday, 30th December, 2023.

Hon. Abbas gave the hint on resumption from the two week recess to enable the Standing Committees interface with Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and heads of other federal government agencies and institutions for the budget defence.

The Speaker therefore urged chairman and members of the House Committee on Appropriations as well as various Standing Committees to submit the reports of the MDAs’ budget defence by 8pm today, 19th December, 2023.

The Speaker further noted that other budget related activities like compilation, processing and harmonisation would take place in the process.

Details later…

