The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has said the anti-graft body has decided to take corruption fight to the grassroots because the local government is very close to the people

He made this known during a two-day workshop for local government officials in Kaduna state organized by the Ministry of Local Government, Kaduna state held at Fifth Chukker, Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, the local government being an important tier of government that is closed to the populace is one of the best agencies that can drive the much-needed wider participation of the local population in their anti-corruption campaign.

“All over the world and especially in Africa, local government is structured as a means of enhancing development and service delivery, improving governance and deepening democracy.

Represented by the Zonal Commander, ACE, Aisha Abubakar, he noted that by definition, a local Government is government operating through representative councils established by law to exercise specific powers within defined local areas.

Speaking on the topic, “Enhancing Fiscal Discipline in the Management of Local Government, Olukoyede posited that the importance of local government as the third tier of government, vis-a-vis the topic for this engagement, can not be over-emphasised.

He noted, “Fiscal discipline has to do with prudent management of resources. It has to do with financial discipline and integrity, accountability and transparency in the allocation of resources.

Thus, he remarked that the local environment in Nigeria is where the bulk of our people live. This means that local government administration must be sensitive to the needs of the people.

“There is no way we can have enough resources for the people, but when we apply discipline in the allocation of what we have, we will be able to meet many of the needs at the grassroots.

“The EFCC under my watch will encourage genuine efforts geared towards meeting the needs of the people. We will require local people to be ready to offer information to us on how their resources are being used.

To this end, the EFCC leader urged Nigerians at the grassroots to be more determined in their quest for a better life. Through this determination, they will be ready to join the EFCC in exposing corrupt practices in their midst.

“Let me stress here, that corruption has no colour, no tribe and religion. The people that steal Nigeria’s resources are both Christians and Muslims.

“It is not a battle between religions; corruption fight is also not between tribes. What we are fighting in this country is a battle between good and evil; it is a collective battle for the soul of Nigeria; a battle for the future generation of yet unborn Nigerians; it is indeed, the battle for the future of Africa.

” We must not create an environment where when we punish people because they have engaged in corruption, we will give them protection because they come from our tribes.

“The quest to ensure that we do not create an environment for the corrupt to take over our society is one that belongs to every one of us. It should not be left only to the EFCC and sister anti-graft agencies. It is against this backdrop that I reiterate the need for buy-in of the grassroots, which is the local governments, in the fight against graft.

In her keynote address, the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe remarked that Kaduna State Government has taken significant steps to ensure that fiscal discipline and responsible financial management are maintained in the State.

For instance, she said there is the Fiscal Responsibility Law which established the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

She said, “There are many things that we take for granted that can disrupt financial systems and land someone in the custody of the EFCC or ICPC.

According to her, “Financial transparency is very important, but you do not necessarily have to steal public funds to get into trouble. For instance, misappropriation could involve using money for a purpose or project not intended by law which constitutes an offense that is punishable.

“Financial transparency is paramount, and even seemingly innocuous actions can lead to legal consequences. Adhering strictly to appropriation laws passed by the State Assembly is crucial, as deviating from prescribed norms can result in legal repercussions.

” Financial indiscretions not permissible under your Financial Memoranda (FM) and Financial Instructions must be avoided, and compliance with the law is non-negotiable,” she charged.

