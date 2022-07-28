Fed. Polytechnic Nekede admits over 5,000 students

RECTOR of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo State, Mr Michael Arimabwa has advised the newly-admitted students of the institution to be conscious of their primary aim of coming to the school and avoid all forms of social vices that can terminate their studies.

He equally harped on the trend of indecent dressing among students, stating that the institution has a zero tolerance for cultism and examination malpractice.

Arimabwa, who stated this at the 44th matriculation ceremony of the institution, said the new students who were over 5,000 were admitted into both National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes respectively.

While he charged the students to abide by the rules he also enjoined them to desist from any form of cohabitation.

He noted that the institution is now a veritable ICT hub with the ‘SmartCampus,’ initiative running a 24 hours service and powered by solar energised panels on light poles round the campus.

Arimanwa pointed out that the institution had a well-equipped library with virtual sections that afforded linkages to overseas institutions as well as a directorate of Entrepreneurship and Skill acquisition through which it inculcated in the students the spirit of self-reliance.

“Every student must acquire a skill before graduation,” he said

The highlight of the event was the offering of scholarship awards to five of matriculating students by the rector.

