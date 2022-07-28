Foundation holds annual science quiz competition for students in Anambra

The Prince Emeka Ayabazu Foundation has completed this year’s 2022 annual science quiz competition among public secondary schools students in Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the annual programme, sponsored by a businessman, Prince Emeka Ayabazu, was aimed at enhancing brilliant academic performance among public secondary school students in the state and to encourage more students to embrace science subjects.

The prizes which were in form of certificates, books and trophies that were given to the winners were to serve as impetus to achieving these aims.

The grand finale/award ceremony of the competition, organised by I.A Ventures Nig. Limited, in collaboration with the State Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), took place at the ASUBEB conference hall, Awka.

In his remarks, Prince Ayabazu, who was represented by Deacon Emmanuel Okeke, said: “Supporting our educational system through this quiz programme will further encourage and promote self-confidence in our teeming youths; build their capacity, digitalise them, improve their creativity as well as help them to discover and actualise their talents.””

Okeke said that the Foundation started the education encouragement programme in 2009 and will continue to ensure that education gets to every poor and vulnerable household in Anambra State.

Hopefully, he added, the science quiz, in no distant time, might be extended to private secondary schools in the state, Okeke added.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, while declaring the event open, said skill acquisition in line with the state government reformed education system remains the main focus of governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Commissioner advised the sponsor, Prince Ayabazu, to upgrade the programme to Newspapers, Radio and Television advertisement for wider participation.

In her remarks, the Anambra State Executive Secretary and the quiz facilitator, Mrs Ndidi Stella Oranusi, said that the purpose of the quiz was to test the intellectual abilities of participating students and prepare them for greater educational attainments in life.

According to the PPSSC boss, all the public Senior Secondary Schools in Anambra State (SS2 students), precisely, participate in the competition which took place at three levels; the local government, zonal and state levels.

She said the students were tested in five subjects, which included physics, chemistry, biology, Mathematics and English language.

He added that since the inauguration of the programme in 2009, students had won various awards in the state finals, this include cash prizes, certificates, book prizes and trophies.

She said that the Anambra State Government in recognition of Prince Ayabazu’s efforts toward building education in the state, gave him an award of Excellence in 2021.





She pleaded with other well-meaning Anambrarians to emulate the kind gesture of Prince Emeka Ayabazu, to move education in the state to a global level.

Mrs Oranusi, commended the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for the huge success of the programme.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…