FEC approves upgrade of substation contract for improved power supply in FCT

In a bid to improve the power supply in the FCT, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the upward review of the contract for the construction of 33/11KV injection substation for Life Camp, Gwarinpa 1 District.

The contract which was awarded to Messrs Wireteks International Ltd at the sum of N1,640,406,462.26 has a completion period of 15 months. The approval was granted following a Council presentation to this effect, by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The upward review will increase the substation’s electricity capacity from 2x15MVA to 3x15MVA and cater for the current and future power load requirements for Life Camp and its environs.

Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmed, said that the project became necessary owing to rising population growth, increased economic activities in the District, overlap in the construction period, as well as changes in foreign currency exchange rates, amongst others.

Explaining the necessity for the project, Ahmad said: “There is supposed to be provided an injection substation, and in some cases, two substations for every District. In this case, Gwarinpa 1 District, which houses Life Camp has been on a temporary supply extended from another District, particularly Jabi District.

“This is because we have not developed the injection substation for Gwarinpa 1 District. So this contract provides for three 15KVA heavy-duty transformers. Two will be working at any given time, while one will be on standby.”

Speaking on the impact of the project, he said: “Life Camp gets its power supply from Jabi District; this will be discontinued following the completion of the project and will ultimately improve power supply in Jabi.”

He also explained that upon completion, the injection substation will also cater for the electricity needs of the entire Life Camp and Gwarinpa 1 District.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

FEC approves upgrade of substation contract for improved power supply in FCT