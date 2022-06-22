Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom

•Urge State governments to form armed Vigilante Groups subject to NSA approval

By Tribune Online
Members of the House of Representatives expressed grave concerns over the recurring cases of kidnapping of traditional rulers as well as the killing of innocent Nigerians after the collection of ransom.

The lawmakers expressed their regrets after the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Solomon Maren as well as the presentation of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase gave vivid accounts of how his Constituents were killed after payment of ransom and lost over a thousand cows during the ugly incidents.

In his lead debate, Hon. Maren who solicited the House intervention observed that the attacks and kidnappings of traditional rulers have been systematic and coordinated.

The member said that bandits numbering dozens invaded the Panya community and abducted the district head of the community, Da Aminu Dalwang, after shooting sporadically.

He said that the kidnap of the district head is the latest in the series of abductions targeted at traditional rulers and clergymen in Plateau State.

“The House is concerned that the spate of kidnappings, abductions and attacks have been systematic, well-coordinated and targeted across the constituency, the state and the country is alarming and of great concern.

“The House is also concerned that bandits are usually having a field day in carrying out and in perpetuating this heinous activity without any form of resistance, challenge and or confrontation by security agents. Concerned that hitherto, little or nothing has been heard of any serious other deliberate actions taken to forestall or even arrest and prosecute these hoodlums.

“The House is worried that unless something is done deliberately or in fact urgently to reduce, stop or curtail these ugly occurrences, our communities will soon be thrown into total terror, fear or lawlessness,” he said.

While narrating the ordeals of his Constituents, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase said that the Plateau State has lost a lot of human and material resources to bandits.


“I want to tell you and inform the House that I have lost close to five persons in my constituency.

“Even after these kidnappers take money, they will take the ransom and still kill the person.

“Some days ago, we lost close to a thousand cows. They rustled the cows and went away with them,” Hon. Wase lamented.

He said that it was heartbreaking that despite all the resolutions by the House to put up formations in the trouble areas, nothing has happened.

“I’m worried because it’s like our resolutions are just mere statements that we are making,” the Deputy Speaker said.

He noted that peace needs to be restored to Plateau State for neighbouring states to have peace.

On his part, the Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Monguno advised all the affected State Governments by insecurity to adopt the ‘Borno Model’ by forming and equipping the vigilante groups to tackle insecurity in their domain.

“My amendment or additional prayer is that states that are affected by the insecurity problems should form Vigilante groups with the support from their respective State Governments and also arm them with lighter weapons having gotten clearance from the office of the National Security Adviser.”

While ruling, the Speaker who described the incident as “a very serious issue”, affirmed that “clearly, insecurity affects all parts of the country.”

To this end, he urged all the affected State Governments on the need to employ the services of local vigilantes.

To this end, the House urged Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police to immediately do everything possible to secure the safe release of the traditional ruler and other Nigerians in captivity across the country.

