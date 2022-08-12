Fears over FG management of transboundary unfounded – Director

Executive Director, Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRC), Engr. Bashir Magashi has described the fears of some stakeholders in the national water resources asset as unfounded because the nation was already used to federal government management of transboundary assets.
He said this in a zoom meeting on Friday where he espoused the benefits of integrated water resources management for the country.
He said the Federal government was already managing the Airways and road transport assets of the country and the transboundary water asset would not be different, especially as the National Council on Water Resources would be responsible for the issues of policy for the nation’s water asset.
According to him, the state government should not be afraid of any attempt by the federal government to usurp her powers on the water assets in the states or any water body that connects states.
Details later…
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’
- Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship
- Safety precautions to observe at the airport
- Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app
- Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips
- Things to look out for before starting a business
- Striking a balance between your 9-5 job and your side hustle
- Little or no work experience? Here’s what you can do
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira