Fears over FG management of transboundary unfounded – Director

Executive Director, Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRC), Engr. Bashir Magashi has described the fears of some stakeholders in the national water resources asset as unfounded because the nation was already used to federal government management of transboundary assets.

He said this in a zoom meeting on Friday where he espoused the benefits of integrated water resources management for the country.

He said the Federal government was already managing the Airways and road transport assets of the country and the transboundary water asset would not be different, especially as the National Council on Water Resources would be responsible for the issues of policy for the nation’s water asset.

According to him, the state government should not be afraid of any attempt by the federal government to usurp her powers on the water assets in the states or any water body that connects states.

Details later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE