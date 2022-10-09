Again, gunmen attack police station, kill two in Enugu

Gunmen have attacked the Inyi Police station in Oji River Local Government Area, Enugu State, killing two policemen.

The gunmen who stormed the station Sunday morning also set the police station on fire.

An eyewitness said the unknown gunmen were chanting “No election and Police in Biafra land.”

One of the two people killed was said to be a policeman on duty when the hoodlums attacked the station.

A viral video of the intent seen on Sunday afternoon shows a building being used as a police station on fire and the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

A resident of Arum Inyi where the police station is located confirmed the attack.

The source who noted that he left the community on Saturday for Enugu, said, “I got information from my community a few hours ago that unknown gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one policeman. Right now I don’t have further details.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command on the incident were not successful.

