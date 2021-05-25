FCTA resolves to address multiple taxation in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, vowed to resolve multiple taxation for the benefit of business owners in the territory.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who disclosed this in Abuja at a retreat tagged: “Resolving the conflicting issues on tax collections in the FCT,” said the step was in line with the ease of doing business.

Dr Aliyu, who also acknowledged the acrimony between the FCT Administration and the Area Council authorities as it relates to the collection of levies, rates, charges and other demands, said the administration was not unmindful of the position of the constitution as the supreme law of the country in the discharge of this essential function of government.

She said in the spirit of ease of doing business, the FCT Administration welcomes any initiative that would open the door for investments, create job opportunities and optimally utilized the God-given resources which the FCT is blessed with.

While seeking residents’ support to commit regular payment of taxes and charges due for services, the minister said the administration and indeed the six Area Councils, could hardly achieve any development without the payment of taxes, levies and charges on services being rendered.

Dr Aliyu then assured Area Council Chairmen of the readiness of her office to collaborate with them for a mutual desire to make life better for residents at the grassroots in the interest of good governance.

Earlier, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said the imposition and collection of tax revenues were constitutional obligations that bind the citizens and their leaders and provides the needed resources for progressive national development.

According to him: “We can easily recall and relate to the viral but avoidable incident where customers were locked inside a restaurant in the FCC by overzealous Area Council’s revenue officials; a situation that gravely caused serious embarrassment to the government.

“The more friendly our businesses environment is, the more we will be able to attract investments that will in turn result in higher tax revenue. The corollary will undermine our revenue generation efforts to the detriment of all,” Mr. Adesola added.

In his address, the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, said to improve revenue collection, there is the need to ensure institutional and manpower capacity building for the staff.

Nami, who is also Joint Tax Board (JTB) Chairman, said there was also the need for the retreat to consider the complaints raised by the taxpayers in the organized private sector, in respect of the demand by council officials for payments that are not backed by any legislation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. FCTA resolves to address multiple taxation in Abuja ; FCTA resolves to address multiple taxation in Abuja ; FCTA resolves to address multiple taxation in Abuja ; FCTA resolves to address multiple taxation in Abuja.