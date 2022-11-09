FCT-SEB introduces strategy to balance teaching

THE Federal Capital Territory Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB) has introduced a strategy to balance teaching and learning across schools in the six Area Councils.

The newly-redeployed Director of the Board, Dr Sani Ladan, during the launch of the strategy tagged “Balancing of the subject-teachers intervention strategy” explained that the re-strategising intervention becomes imperative in order to balance subject teachers in the area councils.

Declaring the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) zone open, the Director said the initiative will reduce teachers complaints on transfer from a closer school to a distant school which result in inadequate subjects.

The Director stated that the strategy came to the fore when he assumed office and was confronted with incessant complaints of shortage of some subject teachers and transfer.

He stated that the issues were discussed at the management level and it was agreed that on intensive balancing of subject teachers intervention will be embarked on.

Ladan noted: “This strategy is one of the many to be unveiled to further guarantee academic performance and encourage passion for the teaching profession while operating in a conducive learning environment.”

According to him, the plan would also urgently remedy any noticeable academic gaps or situation and help teachers know what is expected to teach students in their various subjects of specialisation, adding that it will also help them to update their knowledge, facilitating the subject teaching as well as identify subject challenges and the way out, among others.

Ladan said the balancing subject teachers intervention initiative will continue to help student read ahead through various topics in the teaching subjects by teachers and increase understanding among the students and teachers in a safe school environment.

He urged the teachers to key into the subject teachers intervention initiative and balance their various subjects specialisation as it will also reduce their distance school stress and boost their morale for result-oriented teaching and learning process.

