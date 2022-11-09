EMCS to improve access to mineral information —MCO boss

THE Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Simon Obadiah Nkom, has disclosed that the launch of the electronic Mining Cadastre system (eMC+) will provide improved access to the mineral information in Nigeria.

Nkom emphasised that the mandate of the mining cadastre is administration and management of mineral titles in the best possible way and in line with the law and practices of mineral titles in the world.

Nkom disclosed at the sixth edition of the annual Nigeria Mining Week and the unveiling of the electronic Mining Cadastre system eMC+ online (real-time) Mineral Title Administration and Management.

He further explained that eMC+ is a management system which assists in public administration of mineral titles in a responsible, efficient and transparent manner, throughout the life cycle of the mineral titles online (real-time) Nkom further revealed and that the system is designed to cater for the entire process of mineral title administration from application submission, payment of fees, granting (rufusing) up to issuance of certificate.

The DG maintained that the Nigerian Mining sector has a mining cadastre office equipped and prepared to facilitate an open and accountable management of natural resources assets and the latest upgrade of the operating system of the Nigeria Mining cadastre office provides an improved access to mineral information for public use to enable rapid decision making.

