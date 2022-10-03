FCT minister allocates recreational park to workers union

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has allocated a recreational park to the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), the umbrella body of the various employees’ unions in the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA).

Announcing the allocation in Abuja over the weekend during the third quarter meeting with the JUAC which was held at the park ground, the minister disclosed that the park will be open for use by all staff of the FCTA and its numerous agencies for recreational and sporting activities as well as sundry ceremonial events.

Speaking on the park which is an officially designated green area located on plot number 1470, BO5 in the Utako District of the city, Malam Bello said that the allocation was part of efforts by the FCT Administration to ensure the greening and beautification of the city, adding that it should be used to showcase how Parks should be managed in the nation’s capital.

The Minister further disclosed that the Departments of Parks and Recreation and Development Control as well as the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)have been mandated to ensure that the Park is properly fenced, well maintained and kept clean at all times, meeting the required standards of park operations in the city.

Speaking against the practice of converting Parks and Gardens in the FCT for uses other than what is prescribed by law, the Minister cautioned the Union against erecting permanent structures in the Park, insisting that it should be used strictly for recreational activities.

He also warned the Parks and Recreation Department of the FCT against the illegal and unauthorized allocation of parks in the FCT, stressing that any official of the Department that is found guilty of engaging in such acts would be heavily sanctioned alongside their collaborators

Reacting to the unexpected gesture from the Minister, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, commended the Minister for going the extra mile to allocate a very central and accessible Park for use by staff of the FCT Administration. He attributed the gesture to the Minister’s principle and love for FCTA staff and everyone.

The Permanent Secretary also assured that the Park would be well maintained by relevant agencies of the FCT Administration to make it a model for parks operation in the FCT.

According to him, “We will support the efforts of JUAC to make this place well maintained and useful to all of us. We will make it a model park so that anybody that wants to talk about Parks operation will say come to our park and see how to run a park. We will maintain opening and closing times and limit our activities to what is required to run a park.

In his response, the JUAC Chairman, Comrade Korede Matilukuro, who expressed his appreciation for the gesture with solidarity songs and dances, pledged that the park will indeed be well maintained and used strictly for the purposes for which it was allocated.

