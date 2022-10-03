Car bomb attacks leave nine dead in Somalia

Police in Somalia says at least nine people, including senior regional officials, have been killed in car bomb attacks that have been claimed by the Islamist group al-Shabab. (BBC)

The explosions in the city of Beledweyne also injured several people and destroyed buildings.

Correspondents say the attack was possibly in retaliation for the killing of a senior al-Shabab member over the weekend.

The Somali government said Abdullahi Nadir – who had a $3m (£2.6m) bounty on his head – was killed in a drone strike.

Last month, it said Turkish drones had been deployed in the fight against the jihadists. Al-Shabab has recently lost territory and many fighters during clashes.

