FCT Area Council elections begin

About 473 candidates are now waiting to know their fates as the Area Council elections of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced.

Out of this, 363 are contesting for 62 councilorship positions while the rest are battling it out for the the six area council chairmanship posts.

The candidates are coming from across about 13 political parties approved to participate in the exercise.

The elections are ongoing at all six area councils of the FCT including Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The exercise is unique because it is the only council election in the country conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).